Baltimore's Kyle Bradish shut out the Twins for three innings on a rainy night in Sarasota before Matt Wallner homered with one out in the fourth. Seth Gray also homered for the Twins, who played the Orioles to a 5-5 tie in spring training action.

Baltimore led 5-3 in the top of the ninth inning. That's when DaShawn Kiersey led off with a single and scored four batters later on Danny De Andrade's two-out base hit. De Andrade and pinch-runner Ben Ross pulled off a double steal during the next at-bat, with Ross swiping home plate, to tie the game. It was called a half-inning later.

Joe Ryan got the start for Minnesota, throwing three innings and striking out four while allowing two hits.