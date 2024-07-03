WASHINGTON — Brandon Nimmo had two RBIs in his return from a harrowing hotel room accident, and the New York Mets beat the Washington Nationals 7-2 on Tuesday night for their second consecutive extra-innings victory.

Nimmo, who cut his forehead when he fainted and fell Sunday night, entered in the fourth inning after Harrison Bader was pulled following a collision with the wall in right-center field. In the eighth, he drove in Francisco Lindor for a tying RBI single, and then was part of a barrage of hits against Robert Garcia (0-3) once the game went to extras.

''Really enjoying the moments tonight ... getting the big hits, just soak them in because not every day's like that,'' Nimmo said. ''When things like this happen, it's a fresh perspective on being able to play this game and being able to play it at this level on a daily basis. When it's taken away from you briefly, you realize just how special it is, and you start to enjoy the little things a little bit more.''

As part of a five-run 10th, José Iglesias doubled to put the Mets ahead, Nimmo also doubled and Pete Alonso crushed his 18th homer.

Lindor's 14th homer in the sixth was the only blemish against Nationals rookie DJ Herz, who struck out 10 while pitching 5 2/3 innings of five-hit ball. Herz joined Stephen Strasburg as the only pitchers since 1901 to have two 10-strikeout, no-walk games in his first six major league starts.

''I'm just going out there and pitching,'' Herz said. ''I just want to get deep into games and put these guys in the best situation to win. It's cool to hear all that stuff that comes with it, but I'm just trying to go out there and do what's best for my team.''

But Washington's bullpen let Herz down, first when Hunter Harvey got knocked around in the eighth and then when Garcia was lit up for the loss.

The Mets became just the fourth team to score five or more runs in an extra inning in back-to-back games, according to the Elias Sports Bureau.

After Sean Manaea allowed one earned run and struck out five in seven innings, José Butto gave the Mets exactly what they wanted when they called him up to come out of the bullpen. Butto (2-3) allowed just one hit in his first two innings of relief this season.

''We got two huge innings out of him when we needed it,'' manager Carlos Mendoza said.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Mets: Mendoza said Bader was day to day with a neck/upper back injury. ... DH J.D. Martinez was scratched because of a sore left ankle. ... Righty reliever Sean Reid-Foley (shoulder) has not begun throwing yet and is expected to be out at least two more weeks, Mendoza said.

Nationals: RHP Josiah Gray is being shut down until at least mid-July because of a sore throwing elbow. Gray said he felt fatigued during his last minor league rehab start Sunday before leaving the game. Manager Dave Martinez said Gray would have an MRI on the elbow but not until the All-Star break, which starts July 15. The 26-year-old, who was Washington's opening-day starter, has been on the injured list since early April. ... RHP Cade Cavalli, who had Tommy John surgery in spring 2023, needs to be ramped up again in his rehab process after missing time with an illness, Martinez said.

UP NEXT

Mets RHP Christian Scott (0-2, 3.90 ERA) makes his first start since May 30, pitching against Nationals LHP Mitchell Parker (5-4, 3.32 ERA).

___

