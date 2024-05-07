Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

ST. LOUIS — Brandon Nimmo hit a tiebreaking homer in the seventh inning that sent the New York Mets to a 4-3 victory over the St. Louis Cardinals on Monday night.

Sean Manaea (2-1) pitched six effective innings and Edwin Díaz rebounded from a blown save Sunday as the Mets bounced back from a weekend sweep at Tampa Bay.

Iván Herrera had a two-run double for the Cardinals, who have lost five of six.

Díaz worked a 1-2-3 ninth for his fifth save in six opportunities. The star closer gave up Randy Arozarena's tying solo homer on a full-count pitch with two outs in the ninth inning Sunday, and the Rays went on to win 7-6 in 10 innings.

Before that, Díaz had converted 26 consecutive save chances dating to 2022 — which was the longest active streak in the majors.

Manaea allowed three runs and six hits in his first career start against the Cardinals. He became the first Mets starter to earn a win since Luis Severino beat Pittsburgh 9-1 on April 17.

