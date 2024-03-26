Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

DENVER — Nikola Jokic had 29 points, 11 rebounds and eight assists, Christian Braun scored 17 points and the Denver Nuggets beat the Memphis Grizzlies 128-103 on Monday night.

Jokic, who left the game with 27 seconds remaining in the third quarter and Denver leading by 21 points, finished two assists shy of his 23rd triple-double of the season.

Lamar Stevens matched a season high with 19 points for the Grizzlies. Scotty Pippen Jr. added 17.

In the last two games between the teams, both in Denver, the Nuggets have won by a combined 62 points.

Even without injured starters Jamal Murray (left ankle sprain) and Aaron Gordon (fascia strain), Denver shot 53.3% from the field and 46.9% from 3-point range. The Nuggets improved to 15-2 since the All-Star break.

Reggie Jackson added 15 points and eight assists and Peyton Watson came off the bench to finish with 10 points and 10 rebounds for Denver.

The Nuggets came out firing, building a 16-6 advantage 4:20 into the game and extending their lead to as many as 18 points in the first quarter. In the opening period, Jokic had 16 points, four rebounds and three assists.

After trailing by 25 at halftime, Memphis cut its deficit to 15 points with 5:48 remaining in the third quarter. But after a quick timeout by coach Michael Malone, the Nuggets went on a 14-2 run to quash any realistic hopes of a comeback.

The reigning NBA champion Nuggets are in first place in the Western Conference, one game ahead of idle Oklahoma City. The Grizzlies, meanwhile, fell to 24-48 in a trying season in which they've been without their franchise player, guard Ja Morant, for all but nine games and their big offseason addition, Marcus Smart, since Jan. 9.

UP NEXT

Nuggets: Host Phoenix on Wednesday.

Grizzlies: Host Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday.

