ABUJA, Nigeria — Niger's junta has asked the French ambassador to leave the country, Nigerien foreign ministry says.
Most Read
-
100-plus new fair foods reviewed and ranked, from tasty to try again
-
Patrol: Gustavus athlete killed when SUV she was in didn't obey stop sign
-
Concrete company worker in central Minnesota gets trapped in machinery and is killed
-
Charges dropped against man accused of fleeing police in fatal Mpls. chase
-
Minnesota DNR sues city of Fairmont, restaurant owner to stop lakefront patio