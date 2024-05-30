State DFL Chairman Ken Martin called for the resignation of DFL state Sen. Nicole Mitchell early Thursday in a written news release, less than two weeks after the end of a 2024 legislative session.

"Now that her constituents have had full representation through the end of the legislative session, it is time for her to resign to focus on the personal and legal challenges she faces," Martin said in a statement released at 6:17 a.m.

In the early morning hours of April 22, Mitchell was arrested at the home of her stepmother shared with the senator's late father. Dressed in all black and carrying a flashlight covered with a sock, Mitchell was charged in Becker County with first-degree burglary.

Mitchell was due in court June 10 for a hearing on the case in Detroit Lakes in front of District Court Judge Gretchen Thilmony. But through her lawyer, Bruce Ringstrom Jr., she asked for a continuance until July 1. The continuance had yet to be granted, but prosecutor Brian McDonald didn't object, according to a document filed Wednesday.

"While Sen. Mitchell is entitled to her day in court, her continued refusal to take responsibility for her actions is beneath her office and has become a distraction for her district and the Legislature," Martin said. "Now that her constituents have had full representation through the end of the legislative session, it is time for her to resign to focus on the personal and legal challenges she faces."

Martin's timing is certain to be criticized as Mitchell continued to serve in the Senate until the last votes were cast before the midnight deadline of the 2024 legislative session on Sunday, May 20. Her vote was crucial as the DFL Senate majority held just a 34-33 edge over the GOP and many bills passed on party-line votes.

Martin said the state DFL Party "believes that all elected officials should be held accountable, including members of our own party."

She returned to the Senate floor days after the arrest, but Mitchell did not speak on the floor nor did she explain herself during a Senate Ethics hearing.

The DFL removed Mitchell from the caucus and took away her committee assignments after the arrest. Senate Majority Leader Erin Murphy, DFL-St. Paul, wasn't immediately available for comment early Thursday.

Mitchell, 49, is a freshman who was serving in her second session. She didn't immediately return calls regarding Martin's statement.



