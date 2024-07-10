Thursday, July 11

1. Jeezy: Fresh off playing the Essence Music Festival in New Orleans last weekend, Atlanta's original trap king long ago ditched the "Young" in his name, for obvious reasons. The 46-year-old rapper and producer returned with vengeance on his mind last year with his latest album, "I Might Forgive... But I Don't Forget." This year, though, he's sticking to the classics and purportedly asking fans to make up the set lists on his latest live trek, dubbed the Concert Playlist Tour. No doubt the night will include his '00s-era hits such as "Lose My Mind," "Soul Survivor" and "Put On." (8 p.m. Varsity Theater, 1308 SE 4th St., Mpls., $50, livenation.com)

Also: Chicago rocker turned newspaper op-ed writer Damian Kulash is back out with his locally beloved '00s-era band OK Go, whose live shows are usually as fun as their award-winning music videos (7:30 p.m. First Avenue, $43); Iowan Americana rocker Lissie settles in for a two-nighter in the Under the Canopy series, the first show a stripped-down acoustic set and the second a sold-out gig with her full Twin Cities-based band (7 p.m., also Fri., Hook & Ladder, $32-$38); veteran Cuban jazz trumpeter Arturo Sandoval wraps up his two-night Minneapolis engagement (6:30 & 8:30 p.m. the Dakota, $30-$55); the Tina Schlieske Quintet showcases the locally rooted singer's jazz instincts as heard on her disc "The Good Life" (7 p.m. Berlin, $25); St. Paul's Lowertown Sounds series resumes with two acts who've earned strong local followings, indie-rock poet Mary Bue and bluegrass stalwarts the High 48s (6-9:30, Mears Park, free); swinging neo-twang instrumentalists the Riffin' Trio pair up with singer/songwriter Diane (8 p.m., Aster Cafe, $12).





Friday, July 12

2. Grace Potter: On "Grace Potter's Road Trip," a new deluxe edition of last year's "Mother Road," the powerhouse singer/guitarist/keyboardist chronicles her introspective solo drive from California back to her home state of Vermont. Musically, Potter is all over the roots-rock map, in a good way. Highlights include the sassy, Tina Turner-ish "Ready Set Go," the Bob Seger on steroids "Lady Vagabond," the Sheryl Crow-evoking piano ballad "Release," and the playful, Nellie McKay-like "Masterpiece." (7 p.m. Utepils Brewing, 225 Thomas Av. N., Mpls., $45-$135, etix.com)

3. Kaviyesh Kaviraj: Born to musical parents (dad is a teacher, mom a singer) in the Asian country of Oman, Kaviraj was introduced to piano at age 2. After moving to the States in 2016, he played gigs with Wynton Marsalis and David Sanchez, among others. Now comes Kaviraj's debut, "Fables," on Shifting Paradigm Records, the Minneapolis based jazz label. Each composition has a story, or fable, behind it as the pianist blends jazz with his Indian and Middle Eastern roots. The Twin Cities pianist is joined by an all-star local cast including saxophonist Pete Whitman, trumpeter Omar Abdulkarim and the rhythm section of Jeff Bailey on bass and Kevin Washington on drums. (7 p.m. the Dakota, 1010 Nicollet Mall, Mpls., $20-$25, dakotacooks.com)

4. X: It's time to say goodbye to the one Los Angeles punk band that mattered. The original quartet — Exene Cervenka, John Doe, DJ Bonebrake and Billy Zoom — mixed rockabilly, country, blues and other roots music into a ferociously fast and intoxicating sound that felt more musical than most punk rock. Maybe it was because of Cervenka and Doe's quirky vocal harmonies or Zoom's hypnotic guitar licks delivered with spread-leg showmanship. Moreover, the words were smart. X, an on-and-off combo since reuniting in 2004, has promised one last album, "Smoke & Fiction," due Aug. 2, and one last tour, which began last weekend. (8 p.m. Varsity Theater, 1308 SE 4th St., Mpls., $51 and up, ticketmaster.com)

Also: The 14th Lakefront Music Festival turns to Rock & Roll Hall of Famer Pat Benatar, who still has sterling pipes to belt "Love Is a Battlefield," and Bachman Turner Overdrive to reprise "Takin' Care of Business" (6 p.m. Lakefront Park, Prior Lake, $105-$250); after she impressed at the Dakota in March, country vet Pam Tillis of "All the Good Ones Are Gone" fame is back with her acoustic trio (7:30 p.m. Ames Center, $32-$49); Garrison Keillor returns to his old stomping grounds to celebrate the 50th anniversary of "A Prairie Home Companion" with musical guests Heather Masse, Rich Dworsky and Guy's Hot Shoe Band (7:30 p.m. Fri.-Sun. Fitzgerald Theater, $49.50 and up); Grammy-nominated Australian jazz/funk band Hiatus Kaiyote, whose grooves have been sampled by Kendrick Lamar and Drake, are touring the U.S. with a new album, "Love Heart Cheat Code" (8 p.m. Palace Theatre, $40-$60); Reminiscing, a local all-star group featuring Flyte Tyme singer Lisa Keith, revisits the yacht rock of Little River Band, Pablo Cruise and the like (7 p.m. Crooners, $25-$35); Cannon Falls own Caitlyn Smith, who has carved a nice career in Nashville, promotes her third album, "High & Low," as part of the Wild Nights series at the Minnesota Zoo (8 p.m., $30-$40); Day One of the UnderCurrentMPLS Fartiversary fundraiser bash features outdoor and indoor sets by experimental rock, hip-hop and electronic acts including Riotgrrrldarko, the Outstanding Achievements in the Field of Excellence, Shrimp Olympics and Hardcore Crayons (5 p.m. Palmer's Bar, $10-$30).





Saturday, July 13

5. Earth, Wind & Fire and Chicago: Both Rock & Roll Hall of Fame groups are rooted in the Windy City in the 1960s. Both have experienced personnel changes over the years yet have enough heyday members to feel like the real band, not simply a brand. Philip Bailey still has that remarkable falsetto to deliver Earth, Wind & Fire classics like "Fantasy" and "Reasons," and original members Verdine White and Ralph Johnson are still on board. For Chicago, co-founding keyboardist/singer Robert Lamm handles "Saturday in the Park" and "25 or 6 to 4," and the ensemble still includes longtime horn players Lee Loughnane and James Pankow. Expect the groups to join together for an extended encore on the third night of their Heart & Soul Tour. (7:30 p.m. Xcel Energy Center, 199 W. Kellogg Blvd., St. Paul, $29.50 and up, ticketmaster.com)

6. Andrew Bird and Nickel Creek: How many violins can one Surly Brewing Field concert withstand? We'll find out when Illinois' indie-rock wizard Bird and California's reunited bluegrass-y Americana harmony trio Nickel Creek — each prominently laced with fiddling, and both longtime Twin Cities favorites — roll into town halfway through a July co-headlining tour. Bird is mixing it up on tour with songs from his new jazz-trio album, "Sunday Morning Put-On," while the Watson siblings and former "Live From Here" radio host Chris Thile are doing their usual jubilant thing as heard on last year's LP, "Celebrants." Oregonian fingerpicker HaleyHayley Heynderickx opens. (6 p.m. Surly Brewing Field, 520 Malcolm Av. SE., Mpls., $60, axs.com)

Also: The lineup for country night at Lakefront Music Festival is Dierks Bentley and his 18 No. 1 Nashville hits, Elle King of "Drunk (And I Don't Wanna Go Home)" and Morgan Evans (6 p.m. Lakefront Park, Prior Lake, $105 and up); longtime Minnesota rocker Robert Wilkinson fires up the Flamin' Oh's for a little "I Remember Romance" in a benefit for the Parkinson's Foundation (7 p.m. Hook & Ladder tent, $25-$35); a reputable brewery in the western burbs is taking over its adjoining parking lot to host its namesake Nordic Bluegrass & Folk Fest with Pert Near Sandstone, Charlie Parr, William Elliott Whitmore, Dig Deep, Drew Peterson, Willy Tea Taylor and more (noon-10 p.m., Nordic Brewery, $45-55); St. Paul pianist Dan Chouinard spearheads the second annual Bastille My Heart show of French songs, with vocalists Prudence Johnson and Maud Hixson (5 p.m. Crooners, $30-$40); Ohio-launched folk-rock duo Over the Rhine has recorded 15 studio albums in 35 years of touring (7 p.m. the Dakota, $40-$50).





Sunday, July 14

7. Dusty's Daze: One of Minneapolis' favorite old dive bars now plays host to one of summer's best low-key-fun block parties. Groovy art-punk vets Run Westy Run headline again, fresh off releasing the second album of their boisterous 21st-century comeback, "Within Reason." Before them comes more punky noisemakers Müllet, the Extraterrestrials and Visual Learner, synth-popsters Buried Animals, dark-soul band Parishes and rootsy tunesmiths Jack Klatt, Becky Kapell and the Matt Arthur Contraption. Oh, and instrumental groovers the Riffin' Trio close it down inside the bar after the outdoor sets. (2-9 p.m. Dusty's Bar, 1319 NE Marshall St., Mpls., $10 wristband to drink, dustysbaranddagos.com)

8. Wipe Out Summer Surf Fest: In a rare pairing of two titans of early-'60s surf-rock, the Surfaris of "Wipe Out" fame will meet up at this tiki-themed indoor/outdoor bash with the Twin Cities' own Tony Andreason, guitarist with "Surfin' Bird" hitmakers the Trashmen. It's believed to be the first official Surfaris appearance in Minnesota in the 60-year history of the Southern California group, which also had a hit with "Surfer Joe," though guitarist Bob Berryhill is its lone original member nowadays. Andreason will have the Surf Dawgs for backers again. Local surf-rockers Black Widows and the Swongos join the fun, which will also include tropical drinks and artists and more. (5 p.m. the Hook & Ladder, 3010 Minnehaha Av. S., Mpls., $27-$43, thehookmpls.com)

Also: The Twin Cities' Grammy-winning family-folk music rock stars the Okee Dokee Brothers are taking over the nicely canopied St. Louis Park venue recently christened by Los Lobos for an afternoon concert ahead of the national PBS showing of their new movie, "Brambletown" (2 p.m. the R.O.C., $25); rootsy Texas rocker Alejandro Rose-Garcia, aka Shakey Graves, returns to town with Georgia's Futurebirds opening (8 p.m. Palace Theatre, $43-$75); HiFi Hair & Records' Alley Series continues in the historic strip off Loring Park with a cool lineup of vintage-style garage-rock and punk bands, the Unnamed, Mad Mojo Jett and the Silverteens (4 p.m., free); no Minnesota country combo has more fun than Trailer Trash, which can play it straight or with humor and always make it danceable (4 p.m. Crooners, $20-$30); local Weezer tribute band Pleezer is diving deep into one album per month as part of Surly's free Summer of Sound patio series (3:30 p.m. Surly Brewing); Polica singer Channy Leaneagh will revisit her folky roots with David Huckfelt (7 p.m. Berlin, free).





Monday, July 15

A big hit at the State Fair's bandshell last summer and a longtime favorite in Minnesota, zydeco music heir CJ Chenier and his Red Hot Louisiana Band return north from the swampy bayou after headlining La Fete de Marquette in Madison, Wis. (6:30 & 8:30 p.m. the Dakota, $25-$35); Chris Wood of Medeski, Martin & Wood comes to town with his other trio, the Wood Brothers, who are supporting their ninth album, "Heart Is the Hero" (7 p.m. the R.O.C., St. Louis Park, $32-$75).





Tuesday, July 16

9. Joshua Bell and Jeremy Denk: One of the world's great violinists seems to have a soft spot for our state. After three years as a St. Paul Chamber Orchestra artistic partner, Bell has been a fairly regular visitor to the Minnesota Beethoven Festival ever since its 2007 founding. He brought his London-based orchestra, the Academy of St. Martin in the Fields, last year, and he will return accompanied by brilliant pianist Denk, another former SPCO artistic partner. Together, they'll perform violin sonatas by Mozart, Beethoven and César Franck. (7:30 p.m. Somsen Hall, 175 W. Mark St., Winona, $25, mnbeethovenfestival.org)

10. Cantus: The vocal octet invites you to learn about the history and culture of Hawaii as they harmonize on music composed by Queen Lili'uokalani, the archipelago's first monarch and a master musician. The July 19 performance is available for streaming through July 29. (7:30 p.m. Tues., Courtroom 317, Landmark Center, 75 W. 5th St., St. Paul; 7:30 p.m. July 17, Museum of Russian Art, 5500 Stevens Av. S., Mpls.; 7:30 p.m. July 18, American Swedish Institute, 2600 Park Av. S., Mpls.; 11 a.m. July 19, Westminster Hall, Nicollet Mall and Alice Rainville Place, Mpls., $5-$36, 612-435-0046 or cantussings.org)

Also: The rolling rap-rock caravan humorously advertised as the Loserville Tour rolls into western Wisconsin with '90s alt-metal numbskulls Limp Bizkit, Minnesota-rooted hip-hop goofball Riff Raff, "Goonies" actor Corey Feldman and more (6:30 p.m. Somerset Amphitheater, $46-$122); a special summertime mini-version of the Drone Not Drones instrumental music marathon is happening out on the plaza as part of the Summer at the Cedar series (6-8 p.m. Cedar Cultural Center, free).





Wednesday, July 17

Two different local tribute bands, Mind Out of Time and China Rider, are pairing up for the Dylan & the Dead celebration at the Turf Club with an opening set by Prairie Fire Lady Choir (8 p.m., $12-$15); reggae mainstays Dred I Dread will be grooving outdoors for free in St. Louis Park (7 p.m. Vets Amphitheater, Wolfe Park).

Classical music critic Rob Hubbard contributed to this column.