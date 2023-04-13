Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

NASHVILLE – The Wild left a chunk of their roster at home, paving the way for two NHL debuts on Thursday when they wrap up the regular season in Nashville.

Nick Swaney, who is from Lakeville and played at UMD, and Damien Giroux will skate in their first games after both were recalled from Iowa in the American Hockey League.

"They're up because they're ready to come up," coach Dean Evason said. The two will be on the fourth line with defenseman Calen Addison.

With the Wild already locked into third place in the Central Division and the Predators eliminated from the playoffs, this outcome won't affect the Western Conference playoff picture.

Forwards Kirill Kaprizov, Mats Zuccarello, Marcus Johansson, Ryan Hartman and Sam Steel remained in Minnesota along with defensemen Jared Spurgeon and Jonas Brodin.

Hartman is suspended one game for interference on Winnipeg's Nikolaj Ehlers last game, while Johansson is sore after taking a cross-check that same night from Neal Pionk that resulted in a five-minute major and $5,000 fine. Coach Dean Evason said nothing's broken with Johansson, and he's hopeful the veteran winger will play Game 1.

As for Steel, he's no longer under the weather but the team didn't want him to suit up after being sick.

Matt Boldy is on the trip but not in the lineup.

"We expect everybody to have energy, to work hard, and obviously our goal here tonight is two points," Evason said.

By the end of the evening, the Wild might know their first-round opponent.

Dallas can clinch first place in the Central with a win over St. Louis and a Colorado loss to Winnipeg or if the Stars get at least one point vs. the Blues and the Avalanche fall to the Jets in regulation.

Colorado can snag the No. 1 seed with a win over Winnipeg if Dallas loses to St. Louis in regulation.

Whoever finishes second will face off against the Wild, with the Wild playing Game 1 on the road potentially as soon as Monday.

Projected lineup:

Gustav Nyquist-Frederick Gaudreau-Marcus Foligno

Brandon Duhaime-Connor Dewar-Ryan Reaves

Nic Petan-Marco Rossi-Sammy Walker

Nick Swaney-Damien Giroux-Calen Addison

Jake Middleton-Brock Faber

Jon Merrill-Matt Dumba

Alex Goligoski-John Klingberg

Filip Gustavsson

Key numbers:

1-1: Record for the Wild vs. Nashville this season.

3: Points for Gustav Nyquist in two games with the Wild.

10-1-5: Run for goaltender Filip Gustavsson in his last 16 starts.

14: Shorthanded goals by the Wild, which ranks third in the NHL.

21:49: Ice time for Brock Faber in his NHL debut on Monday.

About the Predators:

Nashville was eliminated from playoff contention on Tuesday when Winnipeg downed the Wild 3-1 at Xcel Energy Center. This is the first time in nine seasons the Predators didn't advance. They have one more game to go after this. They'll play the Avalanche on Friday, a game that could decide who the Wild plays in Round 1 if Thursday night's results don't settle the Central Division crown. Nashville has won three of its last four games.