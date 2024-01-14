MEXICO CITY — Nicaragua confirms that it has released Bishop Rolando Álvarez and 18 priests from jail and put them on a plane to Rome.
Most Read
-
U of M dance team goes viral with 'Dream On' routine at competition
-
As Kathy Cargill's company buys up Duluth's Park Point homes, will locals get priced out?
-
Man arrested after allegedly shooting at Minneapolis police officers
-
Lileks: Tired of kids who don't text back?
-
Will Gophers coach Ben Johnson be forced to start talented big man Pharrel Payne?