Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Anyone can read, no subscription required

Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

At In-N-Out Pomona Dragstrip

Pomona, Calif.

Wednesday's Results

POMONA, Calif. -- Final round-by-round results from the 64th annual NHRA Winternationals at In-N-Out Pomona Dragstrip, the second of 20 events in the NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series:

TOP FUEL:

ROUND ONE -- Clay Millican, 3.730, 332.34 def. Antron Brown, 3.743, 329.10; Shawn Langdon, 3.680, 334.24 def. Krista Baldwin, 4.370, 193.82; Doug Kalitta, 3.699, 335.40 def. Jasmine Salinas, Broke; Justin Ashley, 3.831, 317.87 def. Shawn Reed, 7.630, 124.93; Brittany Force, 3.714, 336.91 was unopposed; Billy Torrence, 3.716, 335.98 def. Josh Hart, 3.903, 274.61; Tony Schumacher, 3.752, 329.83 def. Terry Totten, 8.561, 60.04; Steve Torrence, 3.695, 336.65 def. Tony Stewart, 8.841, 76.15;

QUARTERFINALS -- Force, 3.723, 333.99 def. Millican, Broke; B. Torrence, 3.736, 331.20 def. Kalitta, 5.792, 150.88; Ashley, 3.706, 334.65 def. S. Torrence, 7.359, 98.98; Schumacher, 3.774, 327.03 def. Langdon, 4.589, 164.07;

SEMIFINALS -- Schumacher, 3.742, 330.47 def. B. Torrence, 3.786, 317.19; Ashley, 4.190, 296.63 def. Force, 4.626, 216.13;

FUNNY CAR:

ROUND ONE -- Bobby Bode, Ford Mustang, 3.964, 291.51 def. Dave Richards, Mustang, 8.359, 92.23; Paul Lee, Dodge Charger, 3.902, 321.73 def. Bob Tasca III, Mustang, 4.307, 217.88; J.R. Todd, Toyota GR Supra, 4.278, 216.17 def. Cruz Pedregon, Charger, 4.349, 219.94; Ron Capps, GR Supra, 3.891, 328.86 def. Austin Prock, Chevy Camaro, 4.138, 236.22; Matt Hagan, Charger, 3.909, 329.67 def. Buddy Hull, Charger, 4.700, 178.90; John Force, Camaro, 3.959, 324.12 def. Jim Campbell, Chevy Monte Carlo, 7.842, 83.03; Terry Haddock, Mustang, 4.459, 229.51 def. Chad Green, Mustang, 5.867, 150.33; Jeff Diehl, Toyota Camry, 4.044, 303.30 def. Daniel Wilkerson, Mustang, 10.334, 85.08;

QUARTERFINALS -- Force, 4.016, 302.14 def. Bode, 4.550, 190.89; Todd, 3.920, 324.44 def. Lee, 3.910, 326.08; Capps, 3.935, 328.46 def. Haddock, 9.999, no speed; Hagan, 3.899, 332.34 def. Diehl, 11.605, 68.83;

SEMIFINALS -- Force, 3.922, 327.74 def. Capps, 8.390, 95.83; Hagan, 3.939, 325.37 def. Todd, 6.147, 121.72;

PRO STOCK:

ROUND ONE -- David Cuadra, Ford Mustang, 6.596, 210.37 def. Aaron Stanfield, Chevy Camaro, 7.761, 132.58; Brandon Foster, Camaro, 7.263, 206.23 def. Chris McGaha, Camaro, 10.193, 86.96; Greg Anderson, Camaro, 6.531, 210.50 def. Troy Coughlin Jr., Camaro, Foul - Red Light; Matt Hartford, Camaro, 6.561, 210.57 def. Eric Latino, Camaro, 6.529, 210.73; Mason McGaha, Camaro, 6.554, 210.41 def. Jeg Coughlin, Camaro, 6.545, 210.90; Camrie Caruso, Camaro, 6.567, 209.95 def. Kenny Delco, Camaro, 9.393, 96.66; Erica Enders, Camaro, 6.679, 203.61 def. Fernando Cuadra Jr., Camaro, 11.545, 77.83; Dallas Glenn, Camaro, 6.523, 210.80 def. Sienna Wildgust, Camaro, 6.863, 166.74;

QUARTERFINALS -- Enders, 6.583, 210.77 def. Foster, 6.966, 159.25; M. McGaha, 6.578, 209.56 def. Hartford, 6.559, 210.34; Anderson, 6.549, 209.75 def. Caruso, 6.564, 209.17; Glenn, 6.516, 210.14 def. D. Cuadra, 6.586, 210.24;

SEMIFINALS -- Enders, 6.523, 211.03 def. Anderson, 6.540, 210.01; Glenn, 6.565, 209.36 def. M. McGaha, 7.342, 143.09;