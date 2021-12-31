The NHL Winter Classic aims to embrace Minnesota traditions as part of Saturday's event, so along with heading outdoors amid a painfully intense cold snap, it looks to tap the state's love for All-Hockey Hair teams surrounding the state high school tournament.

The league released a video featuring Wild and Blues players making like they were high schoolers hitting the big time. Among them: Rem Pitlick, who dropped a "Hi, Mom." Joining him from the Wild as Marcus Flow-igno, Jon Merrill, Ryan Hartman and Jonas Brodin.

You can watch the video here:

Among the Minnesota teams to be skating at a Target Field auxiliary rink as part of the event will be eight past members. Daniel Sandvig, who was part of the 2016 squad with Burnsville, called it "a dream come true," in an interview with NHL.com.

"This will show people that Minnesota is the State of Hockey," he added. "I hope the Winter Classic brings that atmosphere and is just a moment people won't forget."