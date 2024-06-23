Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Minnesotans rated among North American skaters eligible for the NHL draft by Central Scouting with hometown, last team and college commitment.

Skaters

32. Colin Ralph, D, Maple Grove, Shattuck-St. Mary's, St. Cloud State

34. Adam Kleber, D, Chaska, Lincoln (USHL), Minnesota Duluth

43. Max Plante, F, Hermantown, U.S. National Team Development Program, UMD

47. Javon Moore, F, Minnetonka, Minnetonka HS, Minnesota

54. Will Zellers, F, Maple Grove, Shattuck-St. Mary's, North Dakota

59. Brodie Ziemer, F, Carver, USNTDP, Minnesota

68. Hagen Burrows, F, Orono, Minnetonka HS, Denver

95. Jimmy Dodig, D, Minneapolis, Cretin-Derham Hall HS, Merrimack

97. Jake Fisher, F, Woodbury, Fargo (USHL), Denver

113. Austin Burnevik, F, Ham Lake, Madison (USHL), St. Cloud State

121. Nolan Roed, F, White Bear Lake, White Bear Lake HS, St. Cloud State

147. Brendan McMorrow, F, Lakeville, USNTDP, Denver

148. Sam Laurila, D, Moorhead, USNTDP, North Dakota

158. Jackson Smithknecht, D, Albertville, Rogers HS, Colorado College

159. Carson Pilgrim, F, Warroad, Warroad HS, North Dakota

165. John Stout, D, Minnetonka, Minnetonka HS, Minnesota Duluth

173. Jake Sondreal, F, Woodbury, Dubuque USHL, Boston College

193. Hawke Huff, D, Wayzata, Wayzata HS, St. Cloud State

196. Alex Lunski, F, Chanhassen, Minnetonka HS, St. Thomas

23. Caleb Heil, Victoria, Sioux Falls (USHL), North Dakota

28. AJ Reyelts, Proctor, Proctor HS, Lindenwood

32. Kam Hendrickson, Chanhassen, Chanhassen HS, uncommitted