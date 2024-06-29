Tap the bookmark to save this article.

LAS VEGAS – Players from Minnesota taken in the NHL draft Saturday with their hometowns, last team and college commitment:

Second round

42nd overall, Buffalo: Adam Kleber, D, Chaska, Lincoln (USHL), Minnesota Duluth

47th overall, Detroit: Max Plante, F, Hermantown, U.S. National Team Development Program, UMD

48th overall, St. Louis: Colin Ralph, D, Maple Grove, Shattuck-St. Mary's, St. Cloud State

65th overall, Utah: Will Skahan, D, Woodbury, USNTDP, Boston College

Third round

71st overall, Buffalo: Brodie Ziemer, F, Carver, USNTDP, Minnesota

76th overall, Colorado: Will Zellers, F, Maple Grove, Shattuck-St. Mary's, North Dakota

Fourth round

112th overall, Ottawa: Javon Moore, F, Minnetonka, Minnetonka HS, Minnesota

128th overall, Tampa Bay: Hagen Burrows, F, Orono, Minnetonka HS, Denver

121st overall, Colorado: Jake Fisher, F, Woodbury, Fargo (USHL), Denver

Fifth round

144th overall, Detroit: John Whipple, D, Minnetonka, USNTDP, Minnesota

Sixth round

182nd overall, Anaheim: Austin Burnevik, F, Ham Lake, Madison (USHL), St. Cloud State



