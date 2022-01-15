See more of the story

It's the second season of expanded NFL playoffs, and the new wrinkle this year is that one of the games — Arizona vs. The Los Angeles rams — has been moved to Monday night.

Here's where to find the information you'll want to follow the games before, during and after they're played.

Five of the six playoff games are rematches, including two games with division foes facing off for the third time.

5 things about Wild Card Weekend: Stafford's assignment. Seeing the new Vikings coach?

The Rams quarterback is asked to do what he has never done before: win a playoff game. Also, a number of Vikings coaching candidates will be on the sidelines and more.