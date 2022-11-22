THREE UP

Mahomes Magic: Ho-hum. Another comeback victory for Chiefs magician Patrick Mahomes. He's now 13-7 when trailing at halftime, including 4-0 this year.

Cordarrelle Patterson: Only one player in NFL history has more than three touchdowns of 100 yards or more. Patterson now has SEVEN of them after a 103-yard kick return in Atlanta's win over the Bears on Sunday.

East Coast Bias: The AFC East and NFC East joined the 2014 AFC North as the only divisions in which all four teams have a winning record through Week 11.

TWO DOWN

McVay Magic: Sean McVay's Super Bowl hangover now features the first four-game losing streak of his head coaching career. Next up: At K.C.

Giants' tough-guy identity: Running back Saquon Barkley mustered 22 yards on 15 carries against the Lions' 31st-ranked run defense. The Giants are 1-2 since starting 6-1.

RANKING THE 8-2 VIKINGS

7 (Last week: 3). For those who grew tired of one-score wins, we give you this stat: The Vikings are 0-1 in losses decided by five scores. The NFL's top seven: Chiefs, Eagles, Cowboys, 49ers, Ravens, Titans, Vikings.

STATS OF THE WEEK

-2: The Vikings' point differential, an all-time league worst by a team that started 8-2 or better through 10 games. The previous low, according to the NFL, was the 1987 Chargers (+6). The '87 Chargers started 8-1 only to lose their last six and miss the playoffs.

6: Number of game-winning punt-return touchdowns in the final two minutes of regulation or overtime since 1970. Patriots rookie Marcus Jones' 84-yarder with five seconds left in Sunday's win over the Jets moved him alongside Patrick Peterson (2011), DeSean Jackson (2010), Brian Westbrook (2003), Tamarick Vanover (1995) and Walter Stanley (1986).

WEEK 12 SNEAK PEEK

Giants (7-3) at Cowboys (7-3): Watching the Cowboys on Thanksgiving might be tough for Vikings fans to chew on while still nursing that 40-3 beatdown. But this should be a good game. Dallas is the only NFC team to reach 40 points twice this season. They beat the Giants 23-16 in Week 3 and could leapfrog the Vikes into the NFC's No. 2 seed with a win and a Vikings loss to the Patriots on Thursday night.