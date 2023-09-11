Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

Everyone knows that one Brick and one Lumber make a road in the game Catan. But what about two bricks and four chicken thighs? That's the beginnings of an amazingly delicious, yet simple, main dish included in the new ''Catan: The Official Cookbook.'' Add a lemon, oven, and aluminum foil, and you're all set. This recipe is fast and easy, and will add some victory points to your cooking game. It is gluten-free, sugar-free, dairy-free and low-fat.

CHICKEN UNDER A BRICK

Serves: 4

Prep Time: 5 minutes

Cook Time: 15 minutes

Serves: 4

INGREDIENTS

4 boneless, skin-on chicken thighs (ask your butcher to remove the bones for you)

Extra-virgin olive oil, for coating

2 lemons, halved

Sea salt, to taste

Freshly ground pepper, to taste

INSTRUCTIONS

1. Preheat the oven to 425°F. Wrap two bricks in aluminum foil.

2. Season the chicken on all sides with salt and pepper.

3. Heat a large cast-iron skillet over high heat for about 2 to 3 minutes, or until very hot. Add enough olive oil to coat the bottom of the pan. Place the chicken skin-side down into the hot pan and place the lemons cut-side down into the pan. Immediately top the chicken with the bricks or, if you don't have any, a second cast-iron skillet.

Carefully transfer the pan to the oven (oven mitts will be very helpful here.)

4. Bake for 10 to 12 minutes, or until the chicken is cooked to an internal temperature of 155°F (it will continue to cook after being removed from the oven).

5. Transfer the chicken to a serving platter and squeeze the roasted lemon halves over it.

___

From ''Catan: The Official Cookbook.'' Copyright (copyright) 2023 by CATAN GmbH. Published by Ulysses Press.