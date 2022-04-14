Only 44 miles separates Crypto.com Arena from Colony High in Ontario, Calif., but Jaden Henley watched Los Angeles Clippers guard Amir Coffey from afar this season.

A 6-7 Colony senior and newly signed Gophers recruit, Henley heard from his future coach Ben Johnson that there was a lot about his game that was similar to Coffey's as a freshman.

"The sky's the limit with Jaden," Johnson said after Henley signed on Wednesday. "He can dribble, pass and shoot ... We are excited about his future here."

Both Coffey and Henley are taller guards who have the ability to put pressure on defenses off pick-and-rolls with their facilitating, outside shooting, and athleticism to finish at the rim.

"Amir Coffey has been hooping," Henley said about this season. "I haven't seen him much [in person], but I know he can hoop and is getting real comfortable in the league."

Henley's dream is to play in the NBA, but he came a long way to just sign with a high major program this week. In November, the Gophers were only the second Division I school to offer him a scholarship, joining San Diego State.

"It feels amazing," Henley said about signing Wednesday after committing to Minnesota in December. "This is something I've been looking forward to since I was a kid."

Coffey, who lost to the Timberwolves on Tuesday night in the NBA's play-in game at Target Center, averaged a career-high 9.0 points in his third season for the Clippers, which included a 35-point, 13-rebound, five-assist game to end the regular season.

The former Hopkins standout was once a 6-7 freshman who was able to make an impact on an NCAA tournament team with the Gophers in 2017. He eventually honed his all-around game to become an All-Big Ten player as a junior before declaring for the draft.

"I feel like that's kind of where the game is going to play position-less basketball," said Coffey, who hopes Henley can follow in his footsteps one day soon. "Guys who can play 1-4 and can guard different positions and be multi-purpose guys. It just adds to your team if you can do different things in the lineup."

After making Henley's inked letter of intent official at the start of the early signing period, Johnson talked about what made his newest recruit's talent so special.

As a senior, Henley averaged 17.2 points, 6.1 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 2.5 steals and led Colony to a 25-3 record and a berth in the Division I state quarterfinals.

"We're really excited about Jaden and think he's got a big future ahead of him," Johnson said in a statement. "What stood out to us when we recruited him was his size, length and versatility. He's got a great first step and is a Big Ten, Power Five athlete that will continue to get better."