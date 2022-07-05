NEW YORK — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Tuesday:
AstraZeneca Plc., down 44 cents to $65.51.
The pharmaceutical company is buying drug developer TeneoTwo.
Newmont Corp., down $1.46 to $59.71.
The gold producer's stock fell along with prices for the precious metal.
ConocoPhillips, down $6.34 to $84.64.
Energy stocks fell broadly as crude oil prices slumped.
JPMorgan Chase & Co., down 43 cents to $112.62.
Banks fell along with the yield on the 10-year Treasury note, which helps set mortgage rates.
Moderna Inc., up $5.59 to $155.54.
The company's COVID-19 vaccine competitors became involved in an intellectual property rights lawsuit filed by CureVac.
Cowen Inc., up $6.89 to $30.93.
Toronto-Dominion bank is reportedly considering buying the financial services company.
Apple Inc., up $2.63 to $141.56.
Technology stocks shook off an early slump and turned higher in afternoon trading.
1Life Healthcare Inc., up $2.06 to $10.34.
The medical clinic operator is reportedly considering its options after receiving potential buyout offers.