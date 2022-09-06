Tyler Hubbard is already cruising in his solo career.

Less than a week after singing "This Is How We Roll" purportedly for the last time with bandmate Brian Kelley at the Minnesota State Fair grandstand, the Florida Georgia Line singer will roll back into town very quickly as the opening act for Keith Urban's Xcel Energy Center concert on Nov. 5.

Xcel Center confirmed Hubbard's addition to the Urban date Tuesday morning along with a ticket link, which shows about a third of the seats are still available to the Saturday night gig, priced $45.50-$85.50. "More Hearts Than Mine" singer Ingrid Andress, who was already slated to open, will also still perform.

Hubbard and Kelley confirmed in interviews over the summer they were putting Florida Georgia Line on ice. At last week's grandstand show, they made their hiatus sound more permanent than thought.

Hubbard told the crowd it was their "last official concert," and he later added, "This is the closing of an incredible chapter, and it's very exciting to look ahead."

The Georgia-reared, ballcap-wearing half of FGL (to Kelley's Florida and cowboy hat), Hubbard issued his first solo single in May, titled "5 Foot 9." He has since dropped a six-song EP, "Dancin' in the Country." His debut album isn't due out till next year. He has been added to the bulk of Urban's fall tour dates.