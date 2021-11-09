LUBBOCK, Texas — Bryson Williams had 22 points and seven rebounds, Mark Adams won his coaching debut with his alma mater, and Texas Tech defeated North Florida 89-74 on Tuesday night in the season opener for both teams.

Adams is 1-0 as a Division I coach after winning 554 games at five schools in lower divisions.

Williams a transfer from UTEP, had plenty of support from fellow transfers Kevin Obanor (Oral Roberts), and Davion Warren (Hampton). Obanor scored 17 points and Warren 14 to help the Red Raiders overcome the absence Terrence Shannon Jr., a preseason All-Big 12 selection.

On Sunday, Texas Tech announced Shannon would not play until the school is certain he followed NCAA guidelines in declaring for the NBA draft then opting to return to school.

The Ospreys of the Atlantic Sun Conference were led by Carter Hendrickson and Jarius Hicklen with 14 points each. Jose Placer and Jadyn Parker scored 13 apiece. The game was the first of seven North Florida has scheduled against teams from Power 5 conferences.

