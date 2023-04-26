Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

WELLINGTON, New Zealand — New Zealand Prime Minister Chris Hipkins planted a native totara tree Wednesday in Parliament's grounds to mark the upcoming coronation of Britain's King Charles III.

The ceremony was an early start to a campaign to plant 100,000 native trees around New Zealand. The government has donated 1 million New Zealand dollars ($613,000) to the effort.

Hipkins said his office liaised with the British palace over the best way to mark the coronation.

''King Charles being an avid environmentalist and a keen gardener, we thought it was appropriate that we recognize his coronation in a way that leaves a lasting legacy that recognizes his passions and his interests,'' Hipkins said.

New Zealand is a former British colony and under its constitutional arrangements, Charles remains New Zealand's king and head of state. However, his role is largely ceremonial.

King Charles's coronation May 6 at Westminster Abbey in London will mark the official start of the planting campaign. Hipkins said he hoped to get as many New Zealanders as possible planting trees for the effort's launch.

''A couple of us won't be here for that, we're going to be at the coronation, so we wanted to get started,'' he said. ''The people's place, Parliament, is the appropriate place for us to really begin these celebrations.''

Hipkins was joined in the tree-planting ceremony by Opposition Leader Christopher Luxon and other dignitaries.

Totara trees have huge trunks and can grow up to 30 meters (100 feet).

