New York Liberty (13-20, 8-8 Eastern Conference) at Dallas Wings (17-16, 7-9 Western Conference)

Arlington, Texas; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Dallas takes on the New York Liberty after Marina Mabrey scored 31 points in the Dallas Wings' 86-77 victory over the New York Liberty.

The Wings are 8-9 on their home court. Dallas is fourth in the Western Conference shooting 33.6% from downtown, led by Isabelle Harrison shooting 100.0% from 3-point range.

The Liberty are 5-11 in road games. New York is fourth in the Eastern Conference shooting 34.5% from deep. Han Xu leads the Liberty shooting 46.9% from 3-point range.

The two teams match up for the third time this season. The Wings defeated the Liberty 86-77 in their last meeting on Aug. 9. Mabrey led the Wings with 31 points, and Sabrina Ionescu led the Liberty with 32 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Arike Ogunbowale is shooting 34.7% from beyond the arc with 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Wings, while averaging 19.4 points, 3.6 assists and 1.5 steals. Teaira McCowan is shooting 60.0% and averaging 16.2 points over the past 10 games for Dallas.

Natasha Howard is averaging 15.1 points and 7.2 rebounds for the Liberty. Ionescu is averaging 18.3 points over the last 10 games for New York.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wings: 7-3, averaging 85.7 points, 31.7 rebounds, 20.0 assists, 8.7 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 83.2 points per game.

Liberty: 4-6, averaging 76.4 points, 34.3 rebounds, 20.4 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 41.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.2 points.

INJURIES: Wings: None listed.

Liberty: Jocelyn Willoughby: out (quad).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.