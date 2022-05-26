New York Liberty (1-5, 1-3 Eastern Conference) at Seattle Storm (3-3, 2-3 Western Conference)

Seattle; Friday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: New York is looking to stop its five-game losing streak with a victory against Seattle.

Seattle went 21-11 overall a season ago while going 11-5 at home. The Storm gave up 80.4 points per game while committing 15.7 fouls last season.

New York went 12-20 overall with a 5-11 record on the road last season. The Liberty allowed opponents to score 85.5 points per game and shoot 42.7% from the field last season.

INJURIES: Storm: None listed.

Liberty: Jocelyn Willoughby: out (quad).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.