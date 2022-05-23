New York Liberty (1-4, 1-3 Eastern Conference) at Minnesota Lynx (1-6, 1-3 Western Conference)

Minneapolis; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: New York heads into the matchup against Minnesota as losers of four straight games.

Minnesota finished 13-3 at home last season while going 22-10 overall. The Lynx averaged 82.7 points per game last season, 14.6 on free throws and 20.4 from 3-point range.

New York finished 5-11 on the road and 12-20 overall a season ago. The Liberty averaged 14.3 points off of turnovers, 8.0 second chance points and 18.1 bench points last season.

INJURIES: Lynx: None listed.

Liberty: Jocelyn Willoughby: out (quad).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.