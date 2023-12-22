Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Milwaukee Bucks (21-7, second in the Eastern Conference) vs. New York Knicks (16-11, fifth in the Eastern Conference)

New York; Saturday, 12:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: New York will try to keep its three-game home win streak alive when the Knicks take on Milwaukee.

The Knicks have gone 12-6 against Eastern Conference teams. New York ranks ninth in the Eastern Conference with 14.4 fast break points per game led by RJ Barrett averaging 3.6.

The Bucks are 17-7 in Eastern Conference play. Milwaukee is sixth in the Eastern Conference with 44.4 rebounds per game led by Giannis Antetokounmpo averaging 11.1.

The Knicks average 114.7 points per game, 4.3 fewer points than the 119.0 the Bucks allow. The Bucks are shooting 49.8% from the field, 2.5% higher than the 47.3% the Knicks' opponents have shot this season.

The teams meet for the third time this season. The Bucks won 146-122 in the last matchup on Dec. 6.

TOP PERFORMERS: Julius Randle is averaging 22.7 points, 9.5 rebounds and 5.2 assists for the Knicks. Jalen Brunson is averaging 27.2 points over the last 10 games for New York.

Antetokounmpo is scoring 30.6 points per game with 11.1 rebounds and 5.5 assists for the Bucks. Damian Lillard is averaging 26.6 points and 4.6 rebounds while shooting 46.6% over the past 10 games for Milwaukee.

LAST 10 GAMES: Knicks: 6-4, averaging 122.7 points, 43.5 rebounds, 26.0 assists, 7.0 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 49.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 122.1 points per game.

Bucks: 8-2, averaging 130.7 points, 45.4 rebounds, 28.2 assists, 6.8 steals and 6.1 blocks per game while shooting 50.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 121.2 points.

INJURIES: Knicks: Mitchell Robinson: out for season (ankle), Jericho Sims: out (ankle).

Bucks: Jae Crowder: out (groin).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.