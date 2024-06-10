ST. PAUL, Minn. — New York has selected Canadian national team and former Princeton forward Sarah Fillier with 1st pick in the PWHL draft.
Most Read
-
Cause of Lake Superior freighter mishap may not be collision, Coast Guard now says
-
Body of missing 4-year-old Waeys Mohamed found in Minnehaha Creek, police say
-
Meet the baseball All-Metro players: Two teams of nine and 12 more we couldn't ignore
-
Pride designers slam Target's plan for their wares; retailer says it's normal business practice
-
In a small Minnesota town, America's divisiveness meets its match: civil debate