Samuel Madu, a cornerback from Archbishop Stepinac High School in White Plains, N.Y., announced on Twitter on Sunday that he has committed to the Gophers football program for its 2024 recruiting class.

Madu, 6-1 and 170 pounds, made his official visit to the Minnesota campus this weekend as part of the Gophers' Summer Splash recruiting event. The three-star recruit has scholarship offers from 12 other FBS programs, including Michigan State, Penn State and Purdue of the Big Ten. Madu, who received a scholarship offer from the Gophers in January, also had official visits to Purdue and Michigan State scheduled. Gophers cornerbacks coach Nick Monroe recruited Madu while he was at Syracuse and continued that effort after he joined the Minnesota staff.

Madu is the 16th player to commit to the Gophers' 2024 recruiting class. Before his commitment, the Gophers' class was ranked 16th nationally and fifth among Big Ten teams in the 247Sports composite ratings of major recruiting services.