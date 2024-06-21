Ryan Garcia was suspended for a year by the New York State Athletic Commission, which also ruled Thursday that his April 20 victory over Devin Haney would be considered a no-contest after he tested positive for performance-enhancing drugs.

The commission also said Garcia would have to forfeit the $1 million he made on the fight and pay a $10,000 fine.

Garcia would be eligible to fight again in New York state after April 20, 2025, if he passes a drug test, the commission ruled.

''The Commission will continue to hold athletes to the highest professional standards and protect the integrity of all sports under our jurisdiction,'' NYSAC said in the statement.

Though the suspension applies only to fights in New York state, athletic commissions typically abide by rulings in other jurisdictions.

Garcia said several times on X, previously known as Twitter, before news of the suspension that he was retiring from boxing and later even posted that he wants to talk to UFC president Dana White about joining that organization.

''I really hope boxing good without me,'' Garcia posted. ''I fought everyone and was willing to. They have turned there (sic) back on me. I'm innocent. I stand by that I don't care what everyone says. Gun yo my head I say I didn't take PED's.''

Garcia's attorneys said in a statement he ''was a victim of substance contamination'' and that the boxer has repeatedly passed drug tests, even when not in training for a fight.

The statement said: ''... he never intentionally took any banned substance. It's simply not in his nature.''

ESPN previously reported that Garcia's A-sample tested positive for the performance-enhancing substance Ostarine the day before and the day of the bout with Haney, citing a Voluntary Anti-Doping Association letter. Ostarine is a selective androgen receptor modulator, and its use can stimulate muscle growth. It is banned by the World Anti-Doping Agency. The results of the test weren't known until later.

Garcia defeated Haney by majority decision in New York. Garcia knocked Haney down three times and handed the WBC super lightweight champion his first loss, but did not win the title because he was over the weight limit.

Haney thanked the commission in an interview with ESPN.

''The facts are the facts and I wasn't on an even playing field,'' Haney said. ''Happy I was able to receive justice for what happened. It's all part of my story and it's only going to make me better. I look to enjoy this time with my family and friends and see what's next.''

___

AP sports: https://twitter.com/AP_Sports