A new leash on life

New Year's is a good time to check your pet's neckwear. Start by making sure the collar fits properly. It should be close, but not too snug. Cats should wear breakaway collars that will come off if they get caught on something. Check collars for any weak spots, especially at the holes or fasteners. Buy a new one, if necessary. Tags should be legible; replace them if letters or numbers have worn away. And, of course, your contact information should be up-to-date, as well. This annual leash check is a good way to help ensure that your pet can be returned to you if it gets lost.

Cute as a bird's ear

Bird ears are streamlined for flight, so you won't see external evidence of them. Instead of an earlobe or pinna, a swirl of soft, protective feathers cover the opening and help to reduce wind noise. Birds have a highly developed hearing ability, with owls having the most sensitive hearing — maybe that's why they have a reputation for wisdom? Some birds use echolocation to find insects in areas with low levels of light. Avian ears are highly sensitive, and you may have noticed that your bird loves to have you scratch the area around the ear canal.

Asthma treatable in cat

Asthma affects 1% to 5% of cats, according to the Cornell Feline Health Center. Allergens suspected of triggering feline asthma attacks include cigarette smoke, dust mites, pollen, vapors from household cleaning sprays, mold and mildew, and dusty cat litter. Signs of asthma include coughing, wheezing and shortness of breath. Asthma attacks in cats are classified as mild, moderate, severe or life-threatening. Changes such as switching to a different type of litter box material can help, as can corticosteroids and bronchodilators administered via inhaler to reduce bronchial inflammation and open up airways.