We, as Americans, need to rededicate ourselves to our American ideals — the ideals of truth, justice and the "American Way."

The ideal of truth would be served by evaluating policy choices based on expert analysis of verified facts, not based on the way we wish the world was or how some fringe elements of our society have painted it based on some concocted theory. Considering what is actually true would help immensely in preparing for the future.

Many of us nostalgically look back on the innocent, halcyon days of our youth (well, except for the "duck and cover" and "get to the fallout shelter" drills) and wish to return to those simpler times. But the reality is that times have changed. "The future ain't what it used to be," Yogi Berra is purported to have said. We need to make tough choices based on the world as it now is, rather than how we wish it were, while working hard to make it the best we can.

The ideal of justice involves not only equal opportunity but also adherence to the rule of law. We need to cement in the bedrock concept that we are all equal before the law — that no one is above the law. We grew up believing that "we are a nation of laws, not of men." Equal opportunity need not mean equal results, as we grew up with the ethos of Horatio Alger and going from rags to riches based on the sweat on one's brow and the application of hard-earned skills and knowledge (or the story of one of our Founding Fathers, Ben Franklin, who came into town with nothing more than loaves of bread under his arm and became a rich entrepreneur and diplomat).

The American individualistic spirit of personal responsibility is still immensely important for one's success. But that needs to be tempered by giving everybody a fair start and a hand-up when their efforts fail. As a second generation American, I have had the opportunity to live the American dream. I wish everyone to have the same chance.

The American Way means a lot of things. It goes beyond the individual's hedonistic efforts to maximize one's own life, liberty and pursuit of happiness. To me, it is being proud of what America is, despite our historical failings and current faults. It is being confident, optimistic and having the can-do attitude that we displayed in putting a man on the moon. It is working together to face difficulties; it is being able to work out our differences through sharing of ideas and the give and take of negotiation, rather than the polarized "winner take all" political society that we are becoming or have already become.

With the application of truth, justice and the American Way we can solve the huge problems we face, such as climate change, high and rising medical costs, and even the current significant and growing threats to our way of governing — a representative democracy within limits set by the U.S. Constitution. Government of the people, by the people and for the people is threatened not only here in the U.S. but around the world. The Russian invasion of Ukraine is just one of many examples I could cite. We can't let the autocrats win this fight for freedom without our firing a shot or lifting a hand of resistance.

I am confident we all love America as evidenced by our still living here. We choose to be here as the best place in the world to live. Let's do our best to keep it the best and even improve it.

We need to rededicate ourselves to the American ideals, even if we do not always, as a nation, completely live up them. The world is watching. Our kids are watching.

Rick Olson is a retired attorney and former Michigan state representative (2011-12). He lives in Prior Lake.