With the sun setting closer to lunch than bedtime, winter is the perfect time to find all of your new binges.

Here are the buzziest new TV shows of the season to watch or avoid.

Watch

"Pivoting" (Sunday, Fox): What, three middle-aged women grieving the death of their fourth best friend doesn't sound like a laugh to you? Not a historically funny premise but Fox has branded "Pivoting" a comedy, and anything that puts Maggie Q, Ginnifer Goodwin and Eliza Coupe in the same room — or graveyard — is a winner.

"The Gilded Age" (Jan. 24, HBO): Julian Fellowes' long-awaited follow-up to "Downton Abbey" is finally here with "The Gilded Age," which appears to be a grandiose study of the most pretentious millionaires in 1880s New York society. If you're going to make a show about obnoxious rich people with blinkers on, you'd better give them great hats.

"Promised Land" (Jan. 24, ABC): A generational epic about two Latino families vying for land in California's wine country will almost certainly have someone's son and someone else's daughter sneaking around in an illicit affair.

"How I Met Your Father" (Jan. 28, Hulu): "How I Met Your Mother" will go down in history as having one of the worst series finales. We can only hope that the showrunners have learned their lesson for the remake, which thrusts Hilary Duff back into the dating scene. Ultimate Nice Guy Chris Lowell is a big draw here, too.

"The Afterparty" (Jan. 28, Apple TV Plus): Like "Pivoting," this is a series that entirely hinges on a fantastic cast. Tiffany Haddish, Sam Richardson, Zoe Chao, Ben Schwartz, Ike Barinholtz, Ilana Glazer, Jamie Demetriou and Dave Franco solving a murder-mystery at their high school reunion? Yeah, sign us up.

"Monarch" (Jan. 30, Fox): A great strategy for success is to just let Susan Sarandon do whatever she wants, so if that means playing the over-the-top matriarch of a country music legacy, have at it. Give us the big hair and the big accents and the big drama.

"Pam & Tommy" (Feb. 2, Hulu): We were sold on "Pam & Tommy" from the very first still image from the set: Lily James caked in fake tanner with a mass of blond hair and Sebastian Stan covered head to toe in tattoos and hair gel. Each subsequent photo and trailer got better and better for this series sparked by the leaked sex tape of Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee.

Avoid

"Good Sam" (Wednesday, CBS): Sophia Bush deserves to lead her own show and it'll be nice to see Jason Isaacs outside of the constant "Harry Potter" reruns on TBS. But we deserve so much better than a doctor and her mansplaining father who can't handle a woman in charge.

"Naomi" (Jan. 11, CW): Sure, a superhero show by Ava DuVernay hits the right SEO, but please, can we set a limit on TV characters shooting fireballs out of their hands instead of just talking through their issues?

"Peacemaker" (Jan. 13, HBO Max): The entire appeal of John Cena's Peacemaker in "The Suicide Squad" was a big buffoon with a quick trigger finger. And yet early trailers for the sequel series are insistent on persuading us that he's actually deep and damaged and broken, the perfect example of not even coming close to understanding the assignment.