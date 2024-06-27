After more than a decade of discussions and delays, there is finally a plan moving forward to replace the more than 50-year-old Southdale Library in Edina.

The Hennepin County Board approved a building design and construction contracts on Tuesday for a new, $106 million library at the corner of York Avenue S. and W. 70th Street. The current library building on the nearly 8-acre site will close in early 2025 and be demolished; the new facility is expected to open in the summer of 2027.

Margo Geffen, Hennepin County facilities services director, said county officials decided a decade ago it was more cost-effective to replace the Southdale facility that opened in 1972. Since that decision, county officials have discussed moving the library to several other sites but none of the plans advanced.

"We decided to use the site we have and build something special," Geffen said.

The planned 95,000 square-foot building will meet strict energy efficiency and environmental standards, providing abundant natural light and including a a green roof and solar panels. The south part of the property, which lies in a 100-year flood plain, will be converted to green space and include an improved connection to the Three Rivers Regional Trail system.

Edina comprehensive plans call for multi-story structures in the area, so the second floor of the new library will include community meeting space and a new location for the Edina Arts Council. The city is expected to spend nearly $7 million finishing out the arts council space and will pay Hennepin County $92,750 in annual rent plus operating costs.

Edina will also manage the new green space on the site.

Perry Vetter, Edina Parks and Recreation director, said the city has been looking for a new home for the arts council because the 1940s era house it uses now isn't big enough and has accessibility challenges. Vetter said building a new arts facility could cost the city twice as much sharing space in the new library.

"These are expensive projects," Vetter said, so city and county leaders asked: "Are there ways to work together?"

Vetter noted the city's senior center already shares space with the Edina Library at Grandview Square.

Scott Duimstra, Hennepin County Library director, said the design of the new building will address feedback the community has provided about the existing building. One common complaint is that the current facility is hard to navigate because of all the stairs, which can be challenging for both seniors and families with strollers.

Southdale was the county's third-most popular library in 2023, with 229,000 visitors. To fill the void while it is closed, library officials are searching for a place where patrons can pick up and drop off materials they reserve online.

Nearby branches in Richfield, Bloomington and south Minneapolis are close enough for residents who need in-person services such as computer access and meeting spaces.

Hennepin County recently completed library renovations at the Linden Hills, Rockford Road branches. Southdale is one of six projects in the planning and construction phase.

The years of delay while officials decided how to best improve the Southdale branch drove up construction costs, but county officials argue the plan that emerged is the best fit for the community.

"Waiting is never ideal, but in this case, I think it was worth it," Duimstra said.