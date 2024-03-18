Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Anyone can read, no subscription required

Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

New photos have captured actor Timothée Chalamet in character as Bob Dylan, sporting a worn paperboy cap and carrying a battered guitar case.

The 28-year-old actor was spotted Sunday on the New York City set of "A Complete Unknown," a biopic about the Duluth-born, Hibbing-bred folk icon, according to People magazine, which published the photos online.

In January, Chalamet made a surprise visit to Hibbing High School, Dylan's alma mater. There, he chatted with theater students in the same auditorium where Dylan performed as a high schooler more than 60 years before.

Dylan is an executive producer of the film, directed by James Mangold, of "Ford vs. Ferrari."