SANTA FE, N.M. — New Mexico judge disqualifies Cowboys for Trump cofounder Couy Griffin from public office for engaging in insurrection.
Most Read
-
More surgery today for paralyzed Bloomington freshman injured during 'normal play' in football game
-
Restaurant roll call: The latest openings and closings in the Twin Cities
-
Minnesotans are 'driving like crazy,' and it's killing people
-
Man shot outside State Fairgrounds just before closing
-
What's it like to be Amish? Minnesota man answers all on TikTok