J.H. & Sons Clothier, formerly Halberstadt's Men's Clothiers, has provided their services to St. Cloud since 1975. The first "J.H" was Jim Halberstadt, who has since retired and handed the shop down to his son, Jeff, whose own son, Jaime, helps manage the business.

They've opened locations in South Dakota, Iowa and Nebraska, but their latest move brings the Midwest-focused menswear shop to Edina's Galleria, where they will debut their casual and tailored duds for all occasions to the Twin Cities market. Drawing from a stock of 30 brands and offering in-house tailoring and grooms' party package deals, J.H. and Sons' experience and focus on customer service make them a Galleria natural.

What you'll find: Menswear curated by a multigenerational Minnesota family owned-and-operated shop, suited for casual outings and weddings alike.

The big scoop: Three former Hubert White employees — Chuck Simpkins, Kevin Luedke and Dinh Nguyen — have joined the staff, so customers of that now-defunct and much-loved retailer will see some familiar faces.

Where: Edina's Galleria, 69th Street and France Avenue, jhandsons.com

When: The store was wrapping up construction at our press deadline, but is scheduled to open by publication time.