Minnesota Wild (11-6-1, second in the Central) vs. New Jersey Devils (8-5-3, seventh in the Metropolitan)

Newark, New Jersey; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Devils +106, Wild -126; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: New Jersey hosts the Minnesota Wild after Yegor Sharangovich scored two goals in the Devils' 5-3 victory over the Lightning.

The Devils have gone 5-3-1 in home games. New Jersey ranks eighth in the Eastern Conference averaging 4.9 assists per game, led by P.K. Subban with 0.5.

The Wild are 6-4-1 in road games. Minnesota is ninth in the NHL with 33.5 shots per game and is averaging 3.5 goals.

The teams square off Wednesday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jesper Bratt has 12 total points for the Devils, four goals and eight assists. Dawson Mercer has 8 points over the last 10 games for New Jersey.

Ryan Hartman leads the Wild with nine goals and has 13 points. Kirill Kaprizov has five goals and seven assists over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

LAST 10 GAMES: Devils: 4-3-3, averaging 2.9 goals, 5.1 assists, 3.6 penalties and 7.2 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game with a .915 save percentage.

Wild: 6-3-1, averaging 4.1 goals, seven assists, 3.6 penalties and 8.7 penalty minutes while allowing 3.1 goals per game with an .896 save percentage.

INJURIES: Devils: Jesper Boqvist: day to day (upper body).

Wild: Jared Spurgeon: day to day (lower body).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.