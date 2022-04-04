MADISON, Wis. — The University of Wisconsin-Whitewater has a new interim chancellor.

UW-Whitewater Provost John Chenoweth will take over the position from Jim Henderson, who resigned unexpectedly on Monday. Henderson had been interim chancellor since July 1, following the resignation of Chancellor Dwight Watson due to health reasons.

Henderson said in a statement that one of his goals as interim chancellor was to help UW-Whitewater hire the best chancellor possible but over the past few days it became clear that "I cannot make progress on that goal. Given that, I feel that it is in both the best interest of UW-Whitewater and me personally that I resign my position as interim chancellor."

He didn't elaborate any further on why he decided to step down.

"This is an unexpected situation, but I am confident that Provost Chenoweth will maintain continuity at UW-Whitewater," said Michael Falbo, University of Wisconsin System interim president. "I thank Jim for his service."

Chenoweth was named provost on July 1. He previously served as dean of business and economics.

An update on the search for a permanent chancellor at the school is expected later this week, according to higher education officials.