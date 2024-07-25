An indoor "waterless slide park" is coming to Maple Grove, with attractions named Megalaunch, the Python, Big Wave and the Long Jump.

Slick City Action Park will feature 14 slides with twists, turns and jumps, and will offer the excitement of a water park — without the water — when it opens in early 2025, said proprietors Mike and Annie Kelly, who noted its the first of its kind in Minnesota.

"We expect Slick City to become one of the fastest-growing family entertainment concepts in the U.S. over the next five years," the couple from Orono said in an email.

Similar venues have previously opened in the Denver, St. Louis, Phoenix and Houston areas, and more locations are planned, the company said in a statement.

A zip line, three courts for basketball, soccer and dodgeball, and a toddler play area also be part of the 43,000-square-foot venue in the new Arbor Lakes Business Park, just east of Costco and Lowes on Elm Creek Boulevard.

"The city is very excited to have more experience-based entertainment venues for people to enjoy. We think it is a great fit for the Arbor Lakes area, which offers a variety of retail, restaurant, entertainment, and commercial uses," said Joe Hogeboom, Maple Grove's community and economic development director.

Slick City will primarily appeal to ages 4 to 18, the Kellys said, but all ages are welcome. Company officials say 20% of customers at its other locations are over 18 and come for special events such as like Adult Night and Glow City.