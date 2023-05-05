Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

A New Hope man was charged with second-degree murder Friday in connection to a fatal stabbing earlier this week at a Brooklyn Center apartment complex.

Demetrius Lamar Harris, 28, is accused of killing Antonio Levar Moore, 37, of St. Louis Park, on Tuesday as Moore was trying to protect his sister, Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty said in a statement.

"We will not tolerate violence in our communities," Moriarty said. "I'm grateful to the Brooklyn Center Police Department for working quickly to respond to the scene, identify the person responsible, and apprehend him. We will now aggressively prosecute this case to hold Mr. Harris accountable."

According to the criminal complaint:

Moore's sister had been in a relationship with Harris and together they had a child. Harris went to the woman's apartment May 2 and was upset that she got a call from another man.

Harris began yelling and assaulted her. He refused to leave, so she called Moore for help. When he arrived, the men got into a fight and the woman saw Moore lying on the ground.

Harris ran away after telling her to check on Moore and call an ambulance. Officers found Moore unconscious with the stab wound. He was pronounced dead at North Memorial Health Hospital.

Police arrested Harris later that evening after a resident of a nearby apartment complex called to report an unwanted person. Several agencies tried searching for the suspect without success until the 911 caller alerted officers.

Harris is currently in custody and will make his first court appearance Friday afternoon.

Staff writer Paul Walsh contributed to this report.