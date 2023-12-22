Emma Stone plays a young Victorian woman who is revived by a Frankenstein-ish scientist in “Poor Things.”

— Searchlight Pictures, Associated Press

Review: Emma Stone swings for the fences in bonkers comedy/drama 'Poor Things'

December 19, 2023 - 12:44 PM

She re-teams with "Favourite" director Yorgos Lanthimos on a Frankenstein comedy.

Review: 'The Boys in the Boat' is handsome but you may want to read the book first

“The Boys in the Boat,” directed by George Clooney, is about an American rowing team’s will at the Summer Olympics in Nazi Germany.

— MGM

December 22, 2023 - 11:03 AM

George Clooney's film version omits the setbacks that made this true story so inspiring.

Review: After a shaky start, 'The Color Purple' keeps getting better

Fantasia Barrino plays the adult Celie in “The Color Purple.”

— Warner Bros., Associated Press

December 19, 2023 - 12:49 PM

Fantasia Barrino, Taraji P. Henson and Danielle Brooks shine in the musical adaptation of Alice Walker's book.

Review: 'Ferrari' fires on all cylinders and leaves the heart racing

Adam Driver plays complicated automaker Enzo Ferrari in biopic.

— Lorenzo Sisti, Leon/Associated Press

December 22, 2023 - 12:00 PM

Adam Driver and Penélope Cruz deliver memorable performance in this Enzo Ferrari biopic.

Review: Zac Efron's best performance yet anchors wrestling biopic 'The Iron Claw'

From left, Zac Efron, Holt McCallany, Jeremey Allen White and Harris Dickinson in “The Iron Claw.”

— Eric Chakeen, A24/TNS

December 19, 2023 - 12:54 PM

Director Sean Durkin applies his signature sensibility to this epic melodrama.

Review: Mike White's touch helps make 'Migration' worthwhile journey

From left: Mack (Kumail Nanjiani), Gwen (Tresi Gazal), Pam (Elizabeth Banks) and Dax (Caspar Jennings) in a scene from “Migration.” 

— TNS

December 20, 2023 - 1:00 PM

"Migration" is an auteur project for White, who wrote the screenplay and dreamed up the story with director Benjamin Renner.

Review: If this is goodbye, 'Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom' keeps its trident high

Jason Momoa in a scene from “Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom.”

— Warner Bros. Pictures via AP

December 21, 2023 - 9:59 AM