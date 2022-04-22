Homes in Minnesota, along with a local sister team, will take center stage in a new HGTV series.

The home improvement and real estate network announced its 2022-23 lineup and, among the six new shows slated to roll out, Minnesota-based "Renovation 911" is on the roster.

The series follows emergency restoration experts Kirsten Meehan and Lindsey Uselding as they rescue homes in Minneapolis that have experienced unexpected disasters. The sisters co-own the Twin Cities-based emergency cleanup and repair firm Ungerman.

After receiving anguished calls from homeowners, the siblings head to the residences, assess the damage and come up with a game plan. The show then follows them through the process of restoring and renovating the home.

"With warmth, humor, empathy and a special expertise, the duo will help clients see past distress and create completely transformed dream homes that are better than before," according to HGTV.

Episodes are currently being filmed, with Renovation 911 slated to debut in early 2023. The season will comprise eight one-hour episodes.

This show will be one of several HGTV series that have been shot in Minnesota with homegrown stars. "Rehab Addict" with Nicole Curtis featured homes in cities including Minneapolis during its 10-year run (her current show, "Rehab Addict Rescue," spotlights Detroit homes).

And the current version of "Stay or Sell" follows Twin Cities-based real estate and renovation experts Brad and Heather Fox as the husband-wife duo help local homeowners problem-solve.