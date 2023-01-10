New Hennepin County Sheriff Dawanna Witt announced her command staff Tuesday. They have 130 years of combined law enforcement with the Sheriff's Office.

The command staff includes:

Chief Deputy Tracey Martin, who served in the same position under former Sheriff David Hutchinson.

Major Patrick Enderlein, who will oversee the new public affairs bureau.

Major Mary Jerde, who will oversee the adult detention and court service bureau. That was Witt's position before she became sheriff.

Major Dan Kurtz will oversee the administrative services bureau.

Major Shane Magnuson will be in charge of the public safety services bureau.

Major Rick Palaia will oversee the investigations bureau.

Tim Stout will continue in his role as chief of staff.

"Not only do these talented individuals all bring the skills necessary to lead this agency in the future, they all share my commitment to leading with integrity, transparency, compassion, and understanding," Witt said in a statement. "I know this is the right team to help provide the highest quality public safety services to the people that we are here to help."