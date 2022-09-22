The newest member of the U.S. Federal Trade Commission, in his first major public speech on antitrust regulation delivered in Minneapolis Thursday, said the nation's antitrust enforcement needs to shift its focus to fairness rather than efficiency, which has historically benefited large corporations.

FTC Commissioner Alvaro Bedoya said that despite Congress repeatedly passing antitrust laws demanding fairness for small businesses — especially those in rural areas — enforcement in the last four decades has moved toward protecting efficiency.

This has helped big companies secure regulatory approval for mergers by promising to deliver lower prices to consumers through economy of scale, said Bedoya. Yet for many years, "it was not a mainstream idea that those predicted price reductions could offset the harm of a merger that increases market power," he said.

Small businesses can be very efficient, Bedoya said, but consolidation has resulted in everything from Minnesota's rural communities losing independent pharmacies to Midwest farmers and ranchers losing options for where to get their meat processed or places to buy fertilizer, seeds and grain.

Bedoya, who was named to the commission by President Joe Biden, cited the case of an independent grocer in South Dakota who pays more for several products than big box retailers. The grocer had to drive 50 to 100 miles, to those very big box stores, so he could purchase products the large manufacturers weren't sending to his store during the pandemic.

"If efficiency is the goal of antitrust, then why am I charged by statute with stopping unfair methods of competition, and not 'inefficient' ones?" Bedoya said in a speech delivered at Open Book in downtown Minneapolis.

"We cannot let a principle that Congress never wrote into law trump a principle that Congress made a core features of the law," he said. "I think it is time to return to fairness."

Following confirmation by the U.S. Senate in May, Bedoya was sworn in as FTC commissioner for a term that ends in 2026.

The Federal Trade Commission is led by five commissioners nominated by the President and confirmed by the Senate, each serving a seven-year term. No more than three commissioners can be of the same political party — currently three of five were named by Democrats. The President chooses one to act as chair.

Bedoya called for enforcement of the Robinson-Patman Act, a 1936 law passed to protect small-town grocers against competition from large companies that received "secret payoffs from their suppliers," the commissioner said.

As antitrust enforcement adopted an efficiency focus in the 1980s, regulators and courts started to view Robinson-Patman as an outlier among antitrust statutes that would raise consumer prices, Bedoya said. Enforcement of the law was abandoned.

"To my knowledge, some 86 years after its passage, there is not one empirical analysis showing that Robinson-Patman actually raised consumer prices," he said. "Not one."

Bedoya's comments came during a half-day event sponsored by the Open Markets Institute, a Washington D.C.-based nonprofit.