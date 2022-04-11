Talks are set to resume next week in a labor dispute at the New Flyer bus manufacturing plant in St. Cloud, where unionized workers have authorized a strike.

Officials with Communications Workers of America (CWA) Local 7304 said they have proposed a number of improvements to the current contract, which they said would "still only catch New Flyer up to a level equivalent to similar employers in the St. Cloud area."

The union represents nearly 500 workers at the plant, which makes electric, diesel-electric and compressed natural gas buses mainly for public transit agencies in the United States and Canada. Metro Transit is among New Flyer's customers.

The union's proposals include paid sick time and parental leave, plus retirement security, an end to forced overtime and the addition of floating holidays that include Juneteenth and Eid for Muslim employees.

The company has offered a three-year deal calling for a raise of less than a 6% over the period, according to the union.

"The vote puts pressure on the company to bargain in good faith," local union president Matt Lelou said.

New Flyer spokeswoman Lindy Norris said in an e-mail Monday that the company "has received a strike mandate" from St. Cloud union members.

"There currently isn't a strike action taking place, and we are negotiating with our union partners," Norris said.

She said further comment on the ongoing discussions would be inappropriate.

More than 97% of the St. Cloud union members voted to authorize a strike, according to votes tallied last week. However, no date has been set for a walkout, and bargaining is set to resume April 18.

"Next Monday will be a pivotal day to see what the company will bring to the table," Lelou said.

CWA also represents about 200 employees at a New Flyer plant in Crookston, Minn., but a different agreement covers those workers and doesn't expire until 2025. The strike authorization vote does not affect them.

In a fact sheet released to the media, the union said its members were considered essential workers during the COVID-19 outbreak and worked through much of the pandemic.

"A lengthy work stoppage at New Flyer's St. Cloud plant could have an impact on the bus transit systems of major cities and delay the conversion to greener vehicles," the union said.

New Flyer says on its website that it supports more than 35,000 heavy-duty transit buses currently in service, including 8,600 powered by electric motors and battery propulsion, and 1,900 that are zero-emission.

Lelou said about 10 buses are produced weekly in St. Cloud, but that number should increase to 18 by the end of the year. The federal Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act should spark more demand for electric buses, he said.

CWA represents workers nationwide in various industries including airlines, manufacturing, health care and software, as well as in the public sector. The NewsGuild-CWA represents journalists at the Star Tribune.