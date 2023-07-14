Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

DULUTH — Essentia Health's new hospital and clinic space — a $915 million project four years in the making — will serve its first patients July 30.

The 942,000-square-foot downtown structure was largely complete in March, but equipment move-in and employee training on the new space has been taking place since then.

"I have the deepest gratitude for my colleagues who helped to design this space, for the construction workers who made this a reality and for the community for their support during the construction," said Dr. David Herman, CEO of Essentia. "St. Mary's Medical Center, and those who serve within its walls, will continue to provide great care for generations to come."

Patients will be moved from St. Mary's Medical Center on East Fourth Street down the hill to the new building in a single day.

Called Vision Northland, the project is the largest private investment in the city's history.

A community open house runs from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. July 21.