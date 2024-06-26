Before a juror in the first Feeding Our Future trial was given a bag of $120,000 in cash to acquit the defendants, she was surveilled for days, according to what is now believed to be Minnesota's first criminal case of trying to bribe a federal juror.

U.S. Attorney Andrew Luger on Wednesday announced conspiracy charges against five people in the bribery case — including three who stood trial accused of carrying out a plot to defraud the government of money meant to feed hungry children.

"These defendants engaged in a chilling attack on our justice system," Luger said at a press conference. "They sought to buy a juror and use her to infiltrate the jury with their own false arguments – arguments that had nothing to do with the law."

According to charges, Ladan Ali flew from her home in Seattle to offer the 23-year-old juror $120,000 in cash supplied by Said Farah, one of the defendants on trial, on June 2. Juror No. 52, as she was known during jury selection, was the youngest juror and appeared to be the only person of color. She also received at her home a detailed manual on how to sway the jury toward acquitting the seven people on trial, Luger said.

"Fortunately for all of us, juror 52 could not be bought," Luger added.

The bribe attempt happened after a weekend of surveillance that began with Ali following the juror from her parking spot near the federal courthouse in downtown Minneapolis on a Friday. When Ali allegedly dropped off the bag of cash, according to charges, Abdulkarim Farah recorded the encounter from his seat in a rental car.

Ali and Abdulkarim Farah are being charged alongside Farah's brothers, Abdiaziz and Said Farah, and Abdimajid Nur. Abdulkarim Farah and Ali were not charged in the food aid fraud case.

In what prosecutors have called one of the largest pandemic-era fraud cases in the United States, Abdiaziz Farah and Nur were among five defendants convicted on the majority of the felony charges they faced, included wire fraud conspiracy. Said Farah was one of two defendants acquitted earlier this month.

The seven-week trial was the first in an expansive FBI-led case that has charged 70 people so far in Minnesota with stealing $250 million from federal food programs, which reimburse nonprofits, schools and daycares for feeding low-income children after school and during the summer.

The seven defendants had ties to a Shakopee restaurant and received about $40 million for claiming to serve 18 million meals across Minnesota. Prosecutors presented 1,300 exhibits to the jury to make the case that they submitted phony invoices to the government, along with rosters of made-up children's names and improbably high meal count forms.





Prosecutors alleged Abdiaziz Farah, 35, of Savage was the ringleader of the food fraud scheme. His brother Said Farah, 41, of Minneapolis was acquitted by the jury of charges related to running a Minneapolis wholesaler with another defendant who was acquitted. Abdimajid Nur, 23, of Shakopee was convicted of charges related to his role creating and submitting fake food invoices; his attorney, Edward Sapone, had argued he was a young adult enlisted in the U.S. Army who didn't knowingly commit fraud. His 27-year-old sister, Hayat Nur, was also convicted.

All seven defendants on trial were placed in custody before the jury reached its verdict because of the attempted bribery.

"You alone can end this case. Always do your best to convince other jurors to vote NOT GUILTY ON ALL COUNTS FOR ALL DEFENDANT'S" the instruction manual said, according to Luger.

The juror targeted for the bribe immediately reported the incident to police and was excused from jury duty the morning after the attempt.

According to the new charges announced Wednesday, Nur recruited Ali to fly to Minnesota to help bribe the juror. Ali arrived on May 30 and, with help from Nur, surveilled Juror No. 52 that Friday through Sunday, the evening when she dropped off the cash at the woman's home. Agents found evidence that members of the conspiracy allegedly purchased a tracking device to use on the juror's car, but it arrived late.

Ali used the juror's first name even though the jury's names were never made public, only available briefly to attorneys and defendants during jury selection.

In a rare move, U.S. District Judge Nancy Brasel sequestered jurors for four nights until they reached a verdict, citing their safety. She also added security to the courtroom and confiscated defendants' phones to investigate the leak of juror names. But Abdiaziz Farah, sitting before Brasel in the courtroom, allegedly initiated a "hard factory reset" on his phone, nearly wiping out all of its contents, according to prosecutors.

Attorneys said in court after the bribery incident that two juror lists that were supposed to be returned to the court had gone missing after jury selection.

According to the new charges announced Wednesday, FBI agents who searched Abdiaziz Farah's home after the bribery attempt discovered a list of juror's names hidden in a clear water bottle. The FBI also found Ali's fingerprints on the bag of cash dropped off at the juror's home. And when the attempt was announced in court on June 3, Ali allegedly booked a new flight back to Seattle earlier than planned.

It is unclear when the alleged conspiracy to bribe a juror began. Federal prosecutors have no evidence that any of the attorneys representing the seven defendants who stood trial had any knowledge of the alleged bribery scheme.

The defense attorneys all condemned the incident in court on June 3, calling it "un-American," "very troubling," "horrific" and "unprecedented." Several attorneys noted how rare juror bribery is in the U.S., recalling only a 1980s and 1990s New York case where a juror was paid to acquit a mob boss.

The case could have broader implications for how federal jury trials may unfold in Minnesota, as Luger said his office now plans to examine every criminal trial with this alleged bribery attempt in mind.