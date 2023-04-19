Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

A new AmeriCorps program is hiring 450 young Minnesotans to work mostly in the Twin Cities this summer in exchange for a stipend and educational award.

Summer Impact Corps members will work in community youth programs, help people experiencing homelessness and assist in environmental projects across Minnesota.

AmeriCorps members in the program, who must be age 17 and up, will work at least 300 hours in 12 weeks for a stipend of $6,600. The education award of $1,374 will go toward tuition or paying student loans.

The program is administered by Ampact (formerly Reading & Math Inc.) and ServeMinnesota, a Minneapolis-based nonprofit that oversees Minnesota AmeriCorps programs that work with about 2,000 Minnesotans a year.

Go to Ampact.us/summer to apply. Application deadline is May 5 for AmeriCorps members who work May 22 to Aug. 12, and May 17 for those working June 5 to Aug. 26.