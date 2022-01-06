A new resettlement program in Minnesota is recruiting AmeriCorps volunteers to help welcome and support Afghan refugees who are making their home in the state.

ServeMinnesota, the commission that administers AmeriCorps state programs, is teaming up with the state Department of Human Services to launch the Refugee Response Initiative. It's looking for 40 Minnesotans to work as "resettlement navigators" for about 750 Afghan refugees arriving in the state over the next few months.

Since the Taliban seized control of Afghanistan last year, more than 600 Afghans have resettled in Minnesota, according to the Human Services Department.

"AmeriCorps has a long track record in Minnesota of stepping up when the community has an urgent need," said Julia Quanrud, chief of staff of Reading & Math Inc., a nonprofit that works with ServeMinnesota to administer the state's AmeriCorps programs. "It's the perfect opportunity to really live out our mission and be there when the community needs us to be there."

AmeriCorps members have mobilized to respond to critical emergency issues the past few years. They helped conduct COVID-19 contact tracing at the start of the pandemic, and have long assisted with school programs like tutoring for math and reading.

ServeMinnesota created an Emergency Response Initiative to reinforce staffing at nonprofits on the frontlines, from food shelves to senior facilities. Last fall it started a new program, Heading Home Corps, to boost support for homeless Minnesotans amid the state's housing crisis.

The Refugee Response Initiative will train volunteers for part-time and full-time positions, helping Afghan youth and adults get access to housing, transit and other services. The refugee resettlement program will operate through June.

"It's a big task to move your life so quickly," Quanrud said. "This is a really big thing for a refugee to go through — it's confusing, there's so much to learn."

Members of AmeriCorps, which is often referred to as the domestic Peace Corps, will start training for the new program in February and March. There are about 2,000 AmeriCorps members in Minnesota, which often leads the nation in the number of AmeriCorps volunteers.

As with all AmeriCorps programs, volunteers get a modest living stipend, health benefits and an education award that can be used for tuition or student loan repayment. To apply or get more details, go to serveminnesota.org/refugee. People with language skills in Dari and Pashto are especially encouraged to apply.

"We're looking for folks who are going to be really flexible and who are excited about welcoming people to the community," Quanrud said. "That warm, welcoming presence is so important."