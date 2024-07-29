Residents in southern Minnesota will start getting phone numbers with the new 924 area code soon.

The rollout of the new 924 area code will begin Aug. 30, according to the Minnesota Public Utilities Commission.

The change affects new phone lines in the 507 area code region, which includes Mankato, Worthington, Rochester and many other communities in southern Minnesota.

Residents who currently have a 507 area code will keep their numbers, an explainer on the commission's website said. The new area code was approved on March 30 and was due to the state set to run out of new 507 numbers by early 2025.

As part of the change, residents in southern Minnesota will also have to dial in the area code for local calls. After July 30, calls without the three-digit area code will no longer go through. Some older life-safety systems, security alarms, and fax machines may need to be reprogrammed with the additional area code, the commission website said.