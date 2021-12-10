Introduction: Host Michael Rand made the silly mistake of thinking Thursday night's Vikings game was somehow under control when the team led 26-0 in the third quarter. He set the rest of the game to record and helped put his oldest daughters to bed after thinking to himself that this was one of those rare moments in franchise history that a game was truly over before it was over. And he was right! (Narrator: No, not really). Instead of being on cruise control, the Vikings needed a pass breakup in the end zone on the final play to escape with a 36-28 win. Hear postgame reaction from Rand — along with Mike Zimmer, Kirk Cousins and Anthony Barr.

11:00: Timberwolves beat writer Chris Hine joins the show to talk about another team that has been up and down all season. The Wolves have lost four straight games after winning seven of eight, and the latest twist is Anthony Edwards giving Karl-Anthony Towns advice on how to improve his game.

25:00: NFL writer Mark Craig jumps in with his weekly picks.

32:00: The Wild is the best team in the NHL right now.

